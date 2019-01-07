Tuesday, Jan. 8
Today is the eighth day of 2019 and the 19th day of winter.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1790, President George Washington gave the first State of the Union address.
In 1877, Crazy Horse lost his final battle against the U.S. Cavalry at Wolf Mountain in Montana Territory.
In 1918, President Woodrow Wilson outlined his “Fourteen Points” peace plan.
In 1982, AT&T agreed to give up its 22 local “Baby Bells.”
In 2011, a gunman opened fire at a public event for Democratic Rep. Gabrielle Giffords of Arizona, killing six people and injuring 13, including Giffords.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jose Ferrer (1912-1992), actor; Soupy Sales (1926-2009), TV personality; Elvis Presley (1935-1977), singer/actor; Bob Eubanks (1938- ), TV game show host; Graham Chapman (1941-1989), actor/comedian; Stephen Hawking (1942-2018), physicist; Terry Brooks (1944- ), author; David Bowie (1947-2016), singer-songwriter; Michelle Forbes (1965- ), actress; R. Kelly (1967- ), singer-songwriter; Rachel Nichols (1980- ), actress; Kim Jong Un (1984- ), North Korean leader.
TODAY’S FACT: About 600,000 people annually visit Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1901, the first tournament sanctioned by the American Bowling Congress was held in Chicago.
