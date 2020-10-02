Saturday, Oct. 3

Today is the 277th day of 2020 and the 12th day of autumn.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln designated the last Thursday in November as a national day of thanksgiving.

In 1952, the United Kingdom conducted a successful test of an atomic bomb off the coast of Australia, becoming the world’s third nuclear power.

In 1990, East and West Germany were reunified.

In 1995, O.J. Simpson was acquitted of the murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

In 2008, President George W. Bush signed into law the Emergency Economic Stabilization Act, a bailout of the U.S. financial system.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Thomas Wolfe (1900-1938), author; Harvey Kurtzman (1924-1993), cartoonist; Gore Vidal (1925-2012), author; Chubby Checker (1941- ), singer-songwriter; Al Sharpton (1954- ), minister/activist; Stevie Ray Vaughan (1954-1990), musician; Fred Couples (1959- ), golfer; Clive Owen (1964- ), actor; Gwen Stefani (1969- ), singer-songwriter; Lena Headey (1973- ), actress; Talib Kweli (1975- ), rapper; Tessa Thompson (1983- ), actress; Alicia Vikander (1988- ), actress.