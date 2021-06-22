Wednesday, June 23

Today is the 174th day of 2021 and the fourth day of summer.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1894, the International Olympic Committee was founded in Paris.

In 1947, the Senate overrode President Harry S. Truman’s veto of the Taft-Hartley Act.

In 1972, a “smoking gun” White House audio recording captured President Richard Nixon and his chief of staff conspiring to obstruct the FBI’s investigation of the Watergate break-ins.

In 2016, the United Kingdom voted in a referendum to leave the European Union.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Alan Turing (1912-1954), mathematician; Bob Fosse (1927-1987), choreographer/director; June Carter Cash (1929-2003), singer-songwriter; Wilma Rudolph (1940-1994), Olympic sprinter; Clarence Thomas (1948- ), U.S. Supreme Court justice; Randy Jackson (1956- ), musician/TV personality; Frances McDormand (1957- ), actress; Joss Whedon (1964- ), filmmaker; Joel Edgerton (1974- ), actor; Jason Mraz (1977- ), singer-songwriter.

TODAY’S FACT: Host country Greece won 47 medals, more than any other participating country, at the first modern Summer Olympics in 1896.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1917, Boston Red Sox pitcher Babe Ruth walked the first batter of a game against the Washington Senators. When Ruth was ejected for arguing the call, he punched the umpire. When play resumed, the base runner was thrown out attempting to steal. Ruth’s replacement, Ernie Shore, then retired all 26 batters he faced.

