Wednesday, Jan. 2
Today is the second day of 2019 and the 13th day of winter.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1492, the Moors were driven out of Spain as Granada fell to the forces of Ferdinand and Isabella.
In 1967, Ronald Reagan was sworn in as governor of California.
In 1974, President Richard Nixon signed legislation instituting a 55-mph highway speed limit in order to conserve gasoline during an OPEC embargo.
In 2006, a methane gas explosion in a Sago, West Virginia, coal mine trapped 13 miners. Only one survived.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Isaac Asimov (1920-1992), author; Roger Miller (1936-1992), singer-songwriter; Jack Hanna (1947- ), zoologist; David Cone (1963- ), baseball player/sportscaster; Pernell Whitaker (1964- ), boxer; Cuba Gooding Jr. (1968- ), actor; Tommy Morrison (1969-2013), boxer; Christy Turlington (1969- ), model; Taye Diggs (1971- ), singer/actor; Dax Shepard (1975- ), actor; Kate Bosworth (1983- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: Castilian Spanish is the official language of Spain, but Catalan, Galician and Basque are all official regional languages.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1984, Miami upset heavily favored Nebraska in the Orange Bowl, 31-30, as Nebraska failed on a two-point conversion at game’s end.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that ‘my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.’” — Isaac Asimov
