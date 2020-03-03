Datebook
0 comments

Datebook

  • 0

Wednesday, March 4

Today is the 64th day of 2020 and the 75th day of winter.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1789, the first session of the United States Congress was held in New York City as the new Constitution took effect.

In 1791, Vermont was admitted as the 14th U.S. state.

In 1933, Franklin D. Roosevelt outlined his “New Deal” during his inauguration as the 32nd U.S. president.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741), composer; Casimir Pulaski (1745-1779), military leader; Knute Rockne (1888-1931), football coach; Rick Perry (1950- ), politician; Catherine O’Hara (1954- ), actress; Ray Mancini (1961- ), boxer; Landon Donovan (1982- ), soccer player.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1995, heavyweight champion George Foreman refused to fight No. 1 contender Tony Tucker and was stripped of his title by the World Boxing Association.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
City Council approves dog park
Local

City Council approves dog park

ELKO – In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, members of the Elko City Council approved a request to convert Fifth Street Park into an off-leash d…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News