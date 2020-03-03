Wednesday, March 4

Today is the 64th day of 2020 and the 75th day of winter.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1789, the first session of the United States Congress was held in New York City as the new Constitution took effect.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

In 1791, Vermont was admitted as the 14th U.S. state.

In 1933, Franklin D. Roosevelt outlined his “New Deal” during his inauguration as the 32nd U.S. president.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741), composer; Casimir Pulaski (1745-1779), military leader; Knute Rockne (1888-1931), football coach; Rick Perry (1950- ), politician; Catherine O’Hara (1954- ), actress; Ray Mancini (1961- ), boxer; Landon Donovan (1982- ), soccer player.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1995, heavyweight champion George Foreman refused to fight No. 1 contender Tony Tucker and was stripped of his title by the World Boxing Association.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0