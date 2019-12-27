Saturday, Dec. 28

Today is the 362nd day of 2019 and the eighth day of winter.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1832, John C. Calhoun became the first U.S. vice president to resign his office.

In 1846, Iowa was admitted as the 29th U.S. state.

In 1912, San Francisco’s first municipally owned streetcars began service.

In 1973, President Richard Nixon signed the Endangered Species Act into law.

In 1981, the first American “test-tube baby” was born in Norfolk, Virginia.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Woodrow Wilson (1856-1924), 28th U.S. president; Stan Lee (1922-2018), comic book creator/publisher; Maggie Smith (1934- ), actress; Gayle King (1954- ), magazine editor; Denzel Washington (1954- ), actor; Chris Ware (1967- ), artist; Linus Torvalds (1969- ), software engineer; Seth Meyers (1973- ), comedian/actor; John Legend (1978- ), singer-songwriter; Noomi Rapace (1979- ), actress; Sienna Miller (1981- ), actress.