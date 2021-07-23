Saturday, July 24

Today is the 205th day of 2021 and the 35th day of summer.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1847, Brigham Young and the first Mormon pioneers arrived at Utah’s Salt Lake Valley.

In 1866, Tennessee became the first Confederate state to be readmitted to the Union following the Civil War.

In 1959, the “Kitchen Debate” between Vice President Richard Nixon and Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev took place in Moscow.

In 1998, a lone gunman opened fire in the U.S. Capitol building, killing two police officers.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Simon Bolivar (1783-1830), South American liberator; Alexandre Dumas (1802-1870), playwright/novelist; Amelia Earhart (1897-1937), aviator; Pat Oliphant (1935- ), cartoonist; Gallagher (1946- ), comedian; Gus Van Sant (1952- ), filmmaker; Karl Malone (1963- ), basketball player; Barry Bonds (1964- ), baseball player; Jennifer Lopez (1969- ), actress/singer; Patty Jenkins (1971- ), filmmaker; Rose Byrne (1979- ), actress; Elisabeth Moss (1982- ), actress; Anna Paquin (1982- ), actress.