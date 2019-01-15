Wednesday, Jan. 16
Today is the 16th day of 2019 and the 27th day of winter.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1920, the first meeting of the League of Nations was held in Paris.
In 1945, Adolf Hitler moved into his underground bunker in Berlin.
In 1969, the Soviet spacecraft Soyuz 4 and Soyuz 5 completed the first docking of manned spacecraft.
In 1979, the Shah of Iran fled his homeland in the wake of a revolution.
In 2006, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf became the first female elected head of state of an African nation when she was sworn in as president of Liberia.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ethel Merman (1908-1984), actress/singer; Dizzy Dean (1910-1974), baseball player; Dian Fossey (1932-1985), zoologist; Susan Sontag (1933-2004), author/critic; Laura Schlessinger (1947- ), radio host/author; John Carpenter (1948- ), director; Ruth Reichl (1948- ), food writer/editor; Roy Jones Jr. (1969- ), boxer; Kate Moss (1974- ), model; Albert Pujols (1980- ), baseball player; Lin-Manuel Miranda (1980- ), actor/composer/playwright; Joe Flacco (1985- ), football player.
TODAY’S FACT: The world’s busiest airport is Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta, through which 104 million passengers traveled in 2017.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1961, Mickey Mantle signed a contract for an annual salary of $75,000, making him the highest-paid player in the American League.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I envy paranoids; they actually feel people are paying attention to them.” — Susan Sontag
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.