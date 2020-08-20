Friday, Aug, 21
Today is the 234th day of 2020 and the 63rd day of summer.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1858, senatorial candidates Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas held the first of their seven debates.
In 1863, pro-Confederate guerillas led by William Quantrill raided the pro-Union town of Lawrence, Kansas, killing more than 150 men and boys.
In 1911, an employee stole the “Mona Lisa” from the Louvre in Paris. It was recovered two years later.
In 1959, Hawaii was admitted as the 50th U.S. state.
In 1991, a coup by Communist hard-liners in the Soviet Union collapsed on the third day.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: William “Count” Basie (1904-1984), musician; Wilt Chamberlain (1936-1999), basketball player; Kenny Rogers (1938-2020), singer-songwriter; Peter Weir (1944- ), film director; Joe Strummer (1952-2002), musician; Kim Cattrall (1956- ), actress; Carrie-Anne Moss (1967- ), actress; Sergey Brin (1973- ), Google co-founder; Kelis (1979- ), singer; Usain Bolt (1986- ), Olympic sprinter; Hayden Panettiere (1989- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: Digital scans of the “Mona Lisa” in 2007 revealed that da Vinci had originally given his subject eyebrows and more prominent eyelashes, which had faded over time or had been lost to restoration efforts.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1947, the first National Little League Tournament (later renamed the Little League World Series) was held in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, featuring only local teams. The Williamsport team defeated the team from Lock Haven by a score of 16-7.
