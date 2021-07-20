Wednesday, July 21

Today is the 202nd day of 2021 and the 32nd day of summer.

TODAY’S HISTORY

In 1925, Tennessee teacher John Scopes was convicted of violating the state’s law against teaching the theory of evolution.

In 1954, the French surrendered North Vietnam to Communist forces.

In 2011, NASA’s Space Shuttle Program came to an end as the shuttle Atlantis landed at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS

Ernest Hemingway (1899-1961), author; Don Knotts (1924-2006), actor/comedian; Yusuf Islam aka Cat Stevens (1948- ), singer/songwriter; Garry Trudeau (1948- ), cartoonist; Robin Williams (1951-2014), actor/comedian; Brandi Chastain (1968- ), soccer player; Juno Temple (1989- ), actress.

TODAY’S SPORTS

In 1959, the Boston Red Sox (the last major league team to integrate) fielded their first African American player when Pumpsie Green entered a game against the Chicago White Sox in the eighth inning.

