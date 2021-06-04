 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Datebook
0 comments
Datebook

Datebook

  • 0

Saturday, June 5

Today is the 156th day of 2021 and the 78th day of spring.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1947, Secretary of State George Marshall proposed the Marshall Plan for economic aid to war-torn Europe.

In 1956, Elvis Presley gave his famous hip-shaking performance of “Hound Dog” on “The Milton Berle Show.”

In 1968, U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy was fatally shot by Sirhan Sirhan at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.

In 2004, former President Ronald Reagan died of pneumonia complicated by Alzheimer’s disease at age 93.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Adam Smith (1723-1790), economist/philosopher; John Maynard Keynes (1883-1946), economist; Richard Scarry (1919-1994), children’s author; Bill Moyers (1934- ), TV journalist/author; Spalding Gray (1941-2004), actor/writer; Ken Follett (1949- ), author; Suze Orman (1951- ), financial adviser/author; Kathleen Kennedy (1953- ), film producer; Kenny G (1956- ), musician; Jeff Garlin (1962- ), actor/comedian; Rick Riordan (1964- ), author; Brian McKnight (1969- ), singer-songwriter; Mark Wahlberg (1971- ), actor; Pete Wentz (1979- ), singer-songwriter/musician.

TODAY’S FACT: The Alzheimer’s Association estimates that 6.2 million Americans age 65 or older are living with Alzheimer’s dementia in 2021.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1993, Julie Krone rode Colonial Affair to victory in the Belmont Stakes, becoming the first female jockey ever to win a Triple Crown race.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News