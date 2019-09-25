Thursday, Sept. 26
Today is the 269th day of 2019 and the fourth day of autumn.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1789, Thomas Jefferson was named the first U.S. secretary of state, and John Jay was named the first chief justice of the United States.
In 1960, Vice President Richard Nixon and Democratic Senator John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts met in the first televised presidential debate.
In 1983, Soviet military officer Stanislav Petrov correctly dismissed an early warning system report of an American nuclear missile launch as a computer error.
In 1990, the Motion Picture Association of America introduced the NC-17 rating, replacing the stigmatized X rating for films intended for viewers aged 17 and older.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Johnny Appleseed (1774-1845), environmentalist; Ivan Pavlov (1849-1936), physiologist; Winsor McCay (1867-1934), animator/cartoonist; T.S. Eliot (1888-1965), writer; George Gershwin (1898-1937), composer; Jack LaLanne (1914-2011), fitness expert; Marty Robbins (1925-1982), singer-songwriter; Olivia Newton-John (1948- ), actress/singer; Linda Hamilton (1956- ), actress; Jim Caviezel (1968- ), actor; Serena Williams (1981- ), tennis player.
TODAY’S FACT: “Abbey Road,” the last album for which all four members of The Beatles participated in the recording sessions, was released on this day in 1969.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1983, the Royal Perth Yacht Club’s Australia II won the America’s Cup, becoming the first non-American winner in the cup’s 132-year history.
