 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Datebook

  • 0

Thursday, June 16

Today is the 167th day of 2022 and the 89th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1884, the first U.S. roller coaster began operation at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York.

In 1903, the Ford Motor Co. was incorporated.

In 1963, cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova became the first woman in space.

In 2000, the FCC approved the merger of Bell Atlantic Corp. and GTE Corp. as Verizon Communications.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Stan Laurel (1890-1965), actor/comedian; Barbara McClintock (1902-1992), geneticist; John Howard Griffin (1920-1980), journalist; Joyce Carol Oates (1938- ), author; Roberto Duran (1951- ), boxer; Laurie Metcalf (1955- ), actress; James Hellwig aka The Ultimate Warrior (1959-2014), wrestler; Cobi Jones (1970- ), soccer player; Phil Mickelson (1970- ), golfer; Tupac Shakur (1971-1996), rapper; Abby Elliott (1987- ), actress/comedian.

TODAY'S FACT: The Formula Rossa roller coaster at Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, overtook the Kingda Ka roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey, as the fastest coaster in the world in 2010, reaching a maximum speed of 149.1 mph.

People are also reading…

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1998, the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Washington Capitals 4-1, winning the Stanley Cup and sweeping the championship series for the second consecutive year.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Car crushed, police officer dead in Vegas freeway beam fall

Car crushed, police officer dead in Vegas freeway beam fall

Authorities say the person killed when a steel crossbar collapsed at a freeway construction project was a Las Vegas police officer. A police procession on U.S. 95 followed the removal of the officer’s body more than six hours after the 7 a.m. Friday incident at U.S. 95 and the 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas. The officer’s name wasn't immediately made public, and it wasn't immediately clear if he was on-duty at the time. A state transportation spokesman says an oversized piece of construction equipment towed on a trailer dislodged the beam erected as a height warning for trucks approaching an interchange overpass work zone.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News