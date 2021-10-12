Wednesday, Oct. 13

Today is the 286th day of 2021 and the 22nd day of autumn.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1792, the cornerstone of the White House was ceremonially laid.

In 1845, Texas ratified a state constitution.

In 1943, Italy declared war on Germany, its former Axis ally.

In 1970, the People’s Republic of China and Canada announced they would establish diplomatic relations, prompting Taiwan to break ties with Canada.

In 2010, 33 miners who had survived 69 days underground after a mining accident in Copiapo, Chile, were rescued.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lenny Bruce (1925-1966), comedian; Margaret Thatcher (1925-2013), British prime minister; Paul Simon (1941- ), singer-songwriter; Jerry Jones (1942- ), Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager; Sammy Hagar (1947- ), singer-songwriter; Marie Osmond (1959- ), singer/actress; Ari Fleischer (1960- ), journalist; Doc Rivers (1961- ), basketball player/coach; Kelly Preston (1962-2020), actress; Jerry Rice (1962- ), football player; Kate Walsh (1967- ), actress; Nancy Kerrigan (1969- ), figure skater, Sacha Baron Cohen (1971- ), comedian/actor; Paul Pierce (1977- ), basketball player.