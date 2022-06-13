 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Datebook

  • 0

Tuesday, June 14

Today is the 165th day of 2022 and the 87th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1775, the U.S. Army was established.

In 1777, the Continental Congress adopted the Stars and Stripes as the national flag.

In 1900, Hawaii became a territory of the United States.

In 1982, Argentine troops surrendered their last stronghold in the Falkland Islands to the British, ending the Falklands War.

In 2007, Palestine's Fatah-Hamas unity government was dissolved after Hamas took control of the Gaza Strip.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Harriet Beecher Stowe (1811-1896), author; Alois Alzheimer (1864-1915), physician; Burl Ives (1909-1995), singer/actor; Ernesto "Che" Guevara (1928-1967), revolutionary leader; Donald Trump (1946- ), 45th U.S. president; Pat Summitt (1952-2016), basketball coach; Boy George (1961- ), singer-songwriter; Faizon Love (1968- ), actor/comedian; Steffi Graf (1969- ), tennis player; Diablo Cody (1978- ), screenwriter; Kevin McHale (1988- ), singer/actor; Lucy Hale (1989- ), actress.

People are also reading…

TODAY'S FACT: The highest rank in the Army, General of the Armies, was created for John Pershing in 1919. The rank was awarded posthumously to George Washington in 1976.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1987, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, earning the franchise's 10th NBA Championship.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Car crushed, police officer dead in Vegas freeway beam fall

Car crushed, police officer dead in Vegas freeway beam fall

Authorities say the person killed when a steel crossbar collapsed at a freeway construction project was a Las Vegas police officer. A police procession on U.S. 95 followed the removal of the officer’s body more than six hours after the 7 a.m. Friday incident at U.S. 95 and the 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas. The officer’s name wasn't immediately made public, and it wasn't immediately clear if he was on-duty at the time. A state transportation spokesman says an oversized piece of construction equipment towed on a trailer dislodged the beam erected as a height warning for trucks approaching an interchange overpass work zone.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News