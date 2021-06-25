Saturday, June 26

Today is the 177th day of 2021 and the seventh day of summer.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1870, the U.S. Congress recognized Christmas as a federal holiday.

In 1945, the United Nations charter was signed by 50 nations.

In 1963, John F. Kennedy gave a speech while visiting West Berlin, declaring “Ich bin ein Berliner” (“I am a Berliner”).

In 2000, scientists announced the completion of a basic structural map of the human genome.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: William Thomson, Baron Kelvin (1824-1907), physicist; Pearl S. Buck (1892-1973), author; Peter Lorre (1904-1964), actor; Babe Didrikson Zaharias (1911-1956), athlete/golfer; Milton Glaser (1929- ), graphic designer; Greg LeMond (1961- ), cyclist; Sean Hayes (1970- ), actor; Nick Offerman (1970- ), actor; Gretchen Wilson (1973- ), singer; Derek Jeter (1974- ), baseball player; Ryan Tedder (1979- ), singer-songwriter; Jason Schwartzman (1980- ), actor; Aubrey Plaza (1984- ), actress; Ariana Grande (1993- ), singer.

TODAY’S FACT: The United Nations currently has 193 member states.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1944, a “tri-cornered” exhibition baseball game to raise money for the war effort featured the New York-based Yankees, Dodgers and Giants. In nine innings of play, each team batted for 18 outs, played defense for 18 outs, and watched for 18 outs. The Dodgers won the game with five runs, the Yankees scored one run and the Giants were shut out.

