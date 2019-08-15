Friday, Aug. 16
Today is the 228th day of 2019 and the 57th day of summer.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1861, President Abraham Lincoln prohibited Union states from trading with states that had seceded.
In 1896, gold was discovered near the Klondike River in Canada’s Yukon Territory, sparking a gold rush.
In 1977, Elvis Presley died at age 42.
In 2007, U.S. citizen Jose Padilla was convicted of conspiracy in a “dirty bomb” terrorism case and sentenced to more than 17 years in prison, increased on appeal to 21.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: T.E. Lawrence (of Arabia) (1888-1935), soldier/archaeologist/writer; Hal Foster (1892-1982), author/illustrator; George Meany (1894-1980), union leader; Charles Bukowski (1920-1994), poet/writer; Ann Blyth (1928- ), actress; Eydie Gorme (1928-2013), singer/actress; Frank Gifford (1930-2015), sportscaster/football player; Kathie Lee Gifford (1953- ), actress/TV personality; James Cameron (1954- ), filmmaker; Angela Bassett (1958- ), actress; Madonna (1958- ), singer/actress; Steve Carell (1962- ), actor/comedian; Yu Darvish (1986- ), baseball player.
TODAY’S FACT: An 18-year-old Elvis Presley paid a private recording studio $4 in 1953 to record “My Happiness” and “That’s When Your Heartache Begins” on a two-sided record as a belated birthday gift to his mother.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1954, the first issue of Sports Illustrated was published.
