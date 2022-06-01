Thursday, June 2

Today is the 153rd day of 2022 and the 75th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1886, President Grover Cleveland married Frances Folsom, becoming the only president to marry in a White House ceremony.

In 1924, an act of Congress granted American Indians U.S. citizenship.

In 1997, Timothy McVeigh was convicted of murder and conspiracy for his role in the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.

In 2012, former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak was sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in the deaths of hundreds of protesters during a 2011 uprising.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Marquis de Sade (1740-1814), author/politician; Pope Pius X (1835-1914); Thomas Hardy (1840-1928), poet/novelist; Edward Elgar (1857-1934), composer; Johnny Weissmuller (1904-1984), swimmer/actor; Charlie Watts (1941-2021), drummer; Marvin Hamlisch (1944-2012), composer; Andy Cohen (1968- ), TV host; Wayne Brady (1972- ), actor/comedian; Zachary Quinto (1977- ), actor; Dominic Cooper (1978- ), actor; Justin Long (1978- ), actor; Morena Baccarin (1979- ), actress; Fabrizio Moretti (1980- ), musician; Abby Wambach (1980- ), soccer player.

TODAY'S FACT: The White House has hosted 18 weddings, nine of which were for children of sitting presidents.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1935, baseball legend Babe Ruth retired after 22 seasons, finishing his career with seven World Series titles and 714 home runs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0