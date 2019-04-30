Wednesday, May 2
Today is the 122nd day of 2019 and the 44th day of spring.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1536, King Henry VIII of England had Anne Boleyn, Queen of England, arrested and imprisoned on charges of high treason.
In 1611, the King James Bible was published in London.
In 1918, General Motors Corp. purchased Chevrolet Motor Co.
In 1945, tens of thousands of German troops in Berlin surrendered to the Soviet Union’s Red Army.
In 2007, the International Criminal Court issued the first two arrest warrants for individuals accused of war crimes in Darfur, Sudan.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lorenz Hart (1895-1943), lyricist; Benjamin Spock (1903-1998), author/physician; Engelbert Humperdinck (1936- ), singer; Larry Gatlin (1948- ), singer-songwriter; Christine Baranski (1952- ), actress; Donatella Versace (1955- ), fashion designer; Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (1972- ), wrestler/actor; David Beckham (1975- ), soccer player; Lily Allen (1985- ), singer-songwriter; Kyle Busch (1985- ), race car driver; Paul George (1990- ), basketball player.
TODAY’S FACT: King James VI became king of Scotland after the death of his father, Lord Darnley, and the imprisonment of his mother, Mary, Queen of Scots, in 1567, when he was 13 months old.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1920, the Indianapolis ABCs defeated the Chicago American Giants, 4-2, in the first baseball game of the Negro National League.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “The fact is that child rearing is a long, hard job, the rewards are not always immediately obvious, the work is undervalued, and parents are just as human and almost as vulnerable as their children.” — Benjamin Spock, “Dr. Spock’s Baby and Child Care”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 2,130 — record-setting consecutive games streak by Lou Gehrig, “The Iron Horse” of the New York Yankees, which ended when he benched himself for poor play on this day in 1939. Cal Ripken Jr. surpassed Gehrig’s consecutive games record in 1995.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (April 26) and new moon (May 4).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.