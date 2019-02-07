Friday, Feb. 8

Today is the 39th day of 2019 and the 50th day of winter.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1587, Mary, Queen of Scots, was executed on suspicion of plotting to murder her cousin Queen Elizabeth I.

In 1910, the Boy Scouts of America was incorporated.

In 1915, D.W. Griffith’s “The Birth of a Nation” premiered in Los Angeles with the title “The Clansman.”

In 1971, the NASDAQ stock exchange began trading.

In 1996, President Bill Clinton signed the Telecommunications Act of 1996 into law, leading to a drastic overhaul of U.S. media regulations.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: William Tecumseh Sherman (1820-1891), U.S. general; Jules Verne (1828-1905), author; Lana Turner (1921-1995), actress; Jack Lemmon (1925-2001), actor; James Dean (1931-1955), actor; John Williams (1932- ), composer; Ted Koppel (1940- ), journalist; Nick Nolte (1941- ), actor; Robert Klein (1942- ), comedian/actor; Mary Steenburgen (1953- ), actress; John Grisham (1955- ), author; Gary Coleman (1968-2010), actor; Mary McCormack (1969- ), actress; Seth Green (1974- ), actor/producer; Klay Thompson (1990- ), basketball player.

TODAY’S FACT: The first movie ever to be screened privately at the White House was “The Birth of a Nation,” which Woodrow Wilson viewed in 1915.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1998, Finland beat Sweden 6-0 in the first women’s Olympic ice hockey game.

TODAY’S QUOTE: “Anything one man can imagine, other men can make real.” — Jules Verne, “Around the World in Eighty Days”

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments