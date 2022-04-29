Saturday, April 30

Today is the 120th day of 2022 and the 42nd day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1789, George Washington was inaugurated as the first president of the United States.

In 1803, representatives of the United States and France concluded negotiations for the purchase of the Louisiana Territory.

In 1812, Louisiana was admitted as the 18th U.S. state.

In 1945, Adolf Hitler and Eva Braun committed suicide as Soviet troops approached his bunker in Berlin, Germany.

In 1975, Saigon, capital of South Vietnam, fell to communist forces, effectively ending the Vietnam War.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Carl Friedrich Gauss (1777-1855), mathematician; Eve Arden (1908-1990), actress; Robert Shaw (1916-1999), conductor; Roger Easton (1921-2014), GPS co-inventor; Johnny Horton (1925-1960), musician; Cloris Leachman (1926-2021), actress; Gary Collins (1938-2012), actor/talk show host; Isiah Thomas (1961- ), basketball player; Johnny Galecki (1975- ), actor; Kirsten Dunst (1982- ), actress; Gal Gadot (1985- ), model/actress; Travis Scott (1991- ), rapper.

TODAY'S FACT: After George Washington died in 1799, his wife, Martha, burned all of the letters the two had exchanged to ensure they would remain private.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1993, an obsessed fan of tennis star Steffi Graf stabbed her 19-year-old rival, Monica Seles, at a tournament match in Hamburg, Germany.

