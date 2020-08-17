× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Tuesday, Aug. 18

Today is the 231st day of 2020 and the 60th day of summer.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1587, Virginia Dare became the first English child born in the Americas.

In 1590, Roanoke Island governor John White returned from a supply trip to England to find the colony deserted.

In 1920, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified, extending the right to vote to women.

In 1983, Hurricane Alicia made landfall near Galveston, Texas, eventually causing 22 deaths and more than $1 billion in damage.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Meriwether Lewis (1774-1809), explorer; Shelley Winters (1920-2006), actress; Rosalynn Carter (1927- ), first lady; Roberto Clemente (1934-1972), baseball player; Robert Redford (1936- ), actor/director; Patrick Swayze (1952-2009), actor; Denis Leary (1957- ), actor/comedian; Madeleine Stowe (1958- ), actress; Edward Norton (1969- ), actor/director; Andy Samberg (1978- ), actor/comedian.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1992, Larry Bird announced his retirement from the NBA after 13 seasons.

