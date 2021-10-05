Wednesday, Oct. 6

Today is the 279th day of 2021 and the 15th day of autumn.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1927, “The Jazz Singer,” the first feature-length motion picture with synchronized dialogue, premiered in New York City.

In 1973, Egypt and Syria attacked Israel on Yom Kippur.

In 1981, Egyptian president and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Anwar Sadat was assassinated.

In 2000, Serbian and Yugoslavian president Slobodan Milosevic, who had been indicted by the United Nations in 1999 for crimes against humanity, resigned.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jenny Lind (1820-1887), opera singer; George Westinghouse (1846-1914), engineer/inventor; Le Corbusier (1887-1965), architect; Helen Wills Moody (1905-1998), tennis player; Carole Lombard (1908-1942), actress; Thor Heyerdahl (1914-2002), explorer; Tony Dungy (1955- ), football coach; Elisabeth Shue (1963- ), actress; Ioan Gruffudd (1973- ), actor; Jeremy Sisto (1974- ), actor; Ricky Hatton (1978- ), boxer; Olivia Thirlby (1986- ), actress.

TODAY’S FACT: George Westinghouse formed more than 60 companies to market his inventions, which were collectively estimated to have been worth $120 million in 1900.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1926, Babe Ruth hit three home runs in Game 4 of the World Series, setting a record that still stands and leading the New York Yankees to a 10-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

