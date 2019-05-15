Thursday, May 16
Today is the 136th day of 2019 and the 58th day of spring.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1868, President Andrew Johnson was acquitted in his impeachment trial by one vote in the Senate.
In 1929, the first Academy Awards were presented.
In 1943, the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising officially ended as German forces destroyed the Great Synagogue of Warsaw.
In 1966, the Beach Boys and Bob Dylan released their respective seminal records, “Pet Sounds” and “Blonde on Blonde.”
In 1997, President Mobutu Sese Seko relinquished power after 32 years of dictatorial rule in Zaire.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Henry Fonda (1905-1982), actor; Studs Terkel (1912-2008), author/journalist; Liberace (1919-1987), singer/pianist; Billy Martin (1928-1989), baseball player/manager; Danny Trejo (1944- ), actor; Pierce Brosnan (1953- ), actor; Olga Korbut (1955- ), gymnast; Mare Winningham (1959- ), actress; Janet Jackson (1966- ), singer-songwriter; David Boreanaz (1969- ), actor; Megan Fox (1986- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: The Beach Boys’ “Pet Sounds” ranked No. 2 on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list, released in 2012. The album peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 chart the year of its release.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1980, rookie point guard Earvin “Magic” Johnson, filling in for injured center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, scored 42 points in Game 6 to clinch a Los Angeles Lakers’ NBA Championship win.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I was born in the year the Titanic sank. The Titanic went down, and I came up. That tells you a little about the fairness of life.” — Studs Terkel
