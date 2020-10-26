Tuesday, Oct. 27

Today is the 301st day of 2020 and the 36th day of autumn.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1682, the city of Philadelphia was founded.

In 1787, the first of the Federalist Papers appeared in a New York City newspaper.

In 1904, the first underground New York City Subway line opened to the public.

In 2005, after three weeks of criticism, Harriet Miers withdrew her nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In 2018, a gunman killed 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pensylvania.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Theodore Roosevelt (1858-1919), 26th U.S. president; Emily Post (1872-1960), author; Joe Medicine Crow (1913-2016), historian/author; Dylan Thomas (1914-1953), poet/playwright; Ruby Dee (1922-2014), actress; Roy Lichtenstein (1923-1997), artist; Sylvia Plath (1932-1963), poet; John Cleese (1939- ), actor/writer; Dick Trickle (1941-2013) race car driver; Ivan Reitman (1946- ), director/producer; Fran Lebowitz (1950- ), columnist; Matt Drudge (1966- ), journalist; Scott Weiland (1967-2015), singer-songwriter; Lonzo Ball (1997- ), basketball player.