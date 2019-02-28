Friday, March 1
Today is the 60th day of 2019 and the 71st day of winter.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1781, the Continental Congress officially adopted the Articles of Confederation.
In 1803, Ohio was admitted as the 17th U.S. state.
In 1867, Nebraska was admitted as the 37th U.S. state.
In 1961, President John F. Kennedy issued an executive order establishing the Peace Corps.
In 2003, Pakistani counterterrorism forces captured al-Qaida operative Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, a principal planner of the 9/11 terror attacks.
In 2005, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that capital punishment for crimes committed before the age of 18 was unconstitutional.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Frederic Chopin (1810-1849), composer; Glenn Miller (1904-1944), bandleader; David Niven (1910-1983), actor; Harry Caray (1914-1998), sportscaster; Ralph Ellison (1914-1994), author; Yitzhak Rabin (1922-1995), Israeli prime minister; Harry Belafonte (1927- ), singer-songwriter/actor; Roger Daltrey (1944- ), singer-songwriter; Ron Howard (1954- ), actor/director; Zack Snyder (1966- ), filmmaker; Javier Bardem (1969- ), actor; Jensen Ackles (1978- ), actor; Kesha (1987- ), singer; Justin Bieber (1994- ), singer.
TODAY’S FACT: The International Criminal Court held its inaugural session in The Hague on this day in 2003.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1969, New York Yankees slugger Mickey Mantle announced his retirement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.