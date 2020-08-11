You have permission to edit this article.
Datebook
Datebook

Wednesday, August 12

Today is the 225th day of 2020 , the 54th day of summer.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1898, Spain agreed to peace protocols with the United States, bringing an end to the Spanish-American war.

In 1953, the USSR detonated the first Soviet thermonuclear weapon.

In 2017, one person was killed and several others were injured when a car was driven into a crowd of counterprotesters during a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Katharine Lee Bates (1859-1929), songwriter; Christy Mathewson (1880-1925), baseball player; Cecil B. DeMille (1881-1959), film director/producer; Cantinflas (1911-1993), actor/filmmaker; William Goldman (1931-2018), author/screenwriter; George Hamilton (1939- ), actor; Ann Martin (1955- ), author; Bruce Greenwood (1956- ), actor; Peter Krause (1965- ), actor; Michael Ian Black (1971- ), actor; Pete Sampras (1971- ), tennis player; Casey Affleck (1975- ), actor; Tyson Fury (1988- ), boxer.

TODAY’S FACT: “Sue,” one of the largest and best-preserved Tyrannosaurus rex skeletons ever found, was discovered in South Dakota on this day in 1990. The skeleton is now displayed at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1994, Major League Baseball players began a 232-day strike that resulted in the first cancellation of the World Series since 1904.

