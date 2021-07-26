Tuesday, July 27

Today is the 208th day of 2021 and the 38th day of summer.

TODAY’S HISTORY

In 1789, Congress established the Department of Foreign Affairs, later renamed the Department of State.

In 1953, a Korean War armistice was signed after three years of fighting.

In 1974, the House of Representatives voted to recommend the first article of impeachment against President Nixon.

In 1996, a bomb exploded in an Atlanta park during the Summer Olympics, killing one person.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS

Hilaire Belloc (1870-1953), writer/historian; Leo Durocher (1905-1991), baseball player/manager; Norman Lear (1922- ), TV producer/writer; Jerry Van Dyke (1931-2018), actor; Bobbie Gentry (1944- ), singer-songwriter; Peggy Fleming (1948- ), figure skater; Donnie Yen (1963- ), actor; Triple H (1969- ), professional wrestler; Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (1970- ), actor; Maya Rudolph (1972- ), actress; Alex Rodriguez (1975- ), baseball player; Jonathan Rhys Meyers (1977- ), actor; Jordan Spieth (1993- ), golfer.

TODAY’S FACT