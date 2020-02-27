Friday, Feb. 28

Today is the 59th day of 2020 and the 70th day of winter.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1935, DuPont scientist Wallace Carothers invented nylon.

In 1993, federal agents raided the Branch Davidian cult compound in Waco, Texas.

In 1997, two heavily armed and armored bank robbers were killed in a shootout with police on the streets of North Hollywood.

In 2013, Pope Benedict XVI became the first Catholic pope to resign since 1415.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Vincente Minnelli (1903-1986), film director; Milton Caniff (1907-1988), cartoonist; Frank Gehry (1929- ), architect; Mario Andretti (1940- ), race car driver; Bernadette Peters (1948- ), actress; Paul Krugman (1953- ), columnist/Nobel laureate; John Turturro (1957- ), actor; Pat Monahan (1969- ), singer-songwriter; Daniel Handler aka Lemony Snicket (1970- ), author; Eric Lindros (1973- ), hockey player; Jason Aldean (1977- ), singer-songwriter.

TODAY’S FACT: The 2 1/2-hour series finale of “M.A.S.H.,” which was watched by 60.2 percent of U.S. TV-owning households, remains the highest-rated TV series finale in history, with a 77 percent share of the Nielsen ratings during its original airing on this day in 1983.