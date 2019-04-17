Thursday, April 18
Today is the 108th day of 2019 and the 30th day of spring.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1775, Paul Revere began his famous ride, warning, “The British are coming!”
In 1906, the Great San Francisco Earthquake struck, killing an estimated 3,000 people and destroying 80 percent of the city.
In 1942, Lt. Col. James Doolittle led a squadron of U.S. planes in the bombing of Tokyo and other Japanese cities.
In 1983, a suicide bombing at a United States embassy left 63 dead in Beirut, Lebanon.
In 2014, an avalanche killed 16 Nepalese guides on Mount Everest.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Franz von Suppe (1819-1895), composer; Clarence Darrow (1857-1938), lawyer; Wendy Barrie (1912-1978), actress; Hayley Mills (1946- ), actress; James Woods (1947- ), actor; Jeff Dunham (1962- ), ventriloquist/comedian; Conan O’Brien (1963- ), TV personality; David Tennant (1971- ), actor; Eli Roth (1972- ), filmmaker; Edgar Wright (1974- ), filmmaker; Miguel Cabrera (1983- ), baseball player; America Ferrera (1984- ), actress; Chloe Bennet (1992- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: British soldiers detained Paul Revere before he could complete his “midnight ride” from Boston to Concord, Massachusetts.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1923, Yankee Stadium, the “House That Ruth Built,” opened to baseball fans in the Bronx, New York.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Liberty is the most jealous and exacting mistress that can beguile the brain and soul of man.” — Clarence Darrow
TODAY’S NUMBER: 0 — climbers who summited Mount Everest during the 2015 climbing seasons, due to earthquakes in April and May, and heavy snow in October. It was the first year since 1974 that no human stood atop the mountain.
