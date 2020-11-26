Friday, Nov. 27

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1895, Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament, setting aside his estate to establish the Nobel Prize.

In 1942, the French navy sank its fleet at Toulon to prevent its use by the Nazis.

In 1973, the U.S. Senate approved the nomination of House Minority Leader Gerald Ford, a Michigan Republican, as vice president, following the resignation of Spiro Agnew.

In 2005, French surgeons completed the first known partial face transplant, grafting a new nose, lips and chin.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Anders Celsius (1701-1744), scientist/inventor; Robert Livingston (1746-1813), diplomat; Charles A. Beard (1874-1948), historian; James Agee (1909-1955), author/critic; Bruce Lee (1940-1973), actor/martial artist; Jimi Hendrix (1942-1970), singer-songwriter; Kathryn Bigelow (1951- ), film director; Bill Nye (1955- ), educator/TV personality; Caroline Kennedy (1957- ), diplomat/writer; Sharlto Copley (1973- ), actor.

TODAY’S FACT: Pierre and Marie Curie are the only husband and wife to have received the Nobel Prize in Physics, sharing the award in 1903.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1985, Vince Coleman became the fourth person ever to be unanimously named National League Rookie of the Year. He had stolen 110 bases for the St. Louis Cardinals.

