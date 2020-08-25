 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Datebook
0 comments

Datebook

  • 0

Wednesday, Aug. 26

Today is the 239th day of 2020 and the 68th day of summer.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1768, British explorer James Cook set sail from England on his first expedition to the southern Pacific Ocean.

In 1920, the 19th Amendment was formally adopted, granting women the right to vote.

In 1957, the Soviet Union announced it had successfully developed and tested an intercontinental ballistic missile.

In 1968, thousands of antiwar protesters flooded the streets of Chicago as the four-day Democratic National Convention began.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lee de Forest (1873-1961), inventor; Albert Sabin (1906-1993), microbiologist; Mother Teresa (1910-1997), missionary; Ben Bradlee (1921-2014), journalist; Irving Levine (1922-2009), journalist; Will Shortz (1952- ), crossword editor; Branford Marsalis (1960- ), musician; Melissa McCarthy (1970- ), actress; Macaulay Culkin (1980- ), actor; Chris Pine (1980- ), actor; John Mulaney (1982- ), actor/comedian; David Price (1985- ), baseball player; James Harden (1989- ), basketball player.

TODAY’S FACT: Lee de Forest invented the Audion tube, which amplified weak electronic signals and made broadcast radio possible.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1939, announcer Red Barber called the first Major League Baseball game to be broadcast on television.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 killed in SUV crash on I-80
Local

2 killed in SUV crash on I-80

WELLS – A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 about 13 miles east of Wells took the lives of two West Wendover residents Wednesday morning.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News