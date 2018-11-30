Saturday, Dec. 1
Today is the 335th day of 2018 and the 71st day of autumn.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1913, the Ford Motor Company began operation of its first assembly line.
In 1955, Rosa Parks refused to sit in the back of a bus in Montgomery, Alabama, sparking a new era in the civil rights movement.
In 1969, the United States instituted its first draft lottery since World War II.
In 2008, the National Bureau of Economic Research declared that the United States had been in an official recession since December 2007.
In 2013, China launched Yutu, its first lunar rover.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lou Rawls (1933-2006), singer-songwriter; Woody Allen (1935- ), filmmaker; Lee Trevino (1939- ), golfer; Richard Pryor (1940-2005), actor/comedian; Bette Midler (1945- ), singer/actress; Nestor Carbonell (1967- ), actor; Sarah Silverman (1970- ), actress/comedian; Akiva Schaffer (1977- ), actor/filmmaker; DeSean Jackson (1986- ), football player; Vance Joy (1987- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY’S FACT: At the time of the Montgomery bus boycott in 1955, about 70 percent of bus riders in the city were African-American.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1924, Brooklyn pitcher Dazzy Vance (28 wins, 2.16 ERA, 262 strikeouts) won the National League MVP award over Rogers Hornsby of St. Louis, who had batted .424 for the season.
