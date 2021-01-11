Tuesday, Jan. 12

Today is the 12th day of 2021 and the 23rd day of winter.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1915, the U.S. House of Representatives rejected a constitutional amendment to give women the right to vote.

In 1932, Hattie Wyatt Caraway of Arkansas became the first woman elected to the Senate.

In 1991, a divided Congress authorized President George H.W. Bush to use force in expelling Iraq from Kuwait.

In 2010, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Haiti destroyed a majority of the buildings in Port-au-Prince and left more than 100,000 dead.