Tuesday, May 4

Today is the 124th day of 2021 and the 46th day of spring.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1886, a labor demonstration in Chicago’s Haymarket Square turned violent when a bomb exploded and demonstrators began rioting.

In 1959, the first Grammy Awards were held.

In 1970, Ohio National Guardsmen killed four students at Kent State University during an anti-war protest.

In 1979, Margaret Thatcher became the first female prime minister in British history.

In 1998, “Unabomber” Ted Kaczynski was sentenced to four life sentences plus 30 years in Sacramento, California.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Horace Mann (1796-1859), educator; Jane Jacobs (1916-2006), author/activist; Hosni Mubarak (1928-2020), president of Egypt; Audrey Hepburn (1929-1993), actress/UNICEF ambassador; Roberta Peters (1930-2017), opera singer; Dick Dale (1937-2019), guitarist; George Will (1941- ), journalist/author; Randy Travis (1959- ), singer-songwriter; Will Arnett (1970- ), actor; Erin Andrews (1978- ), sportscaster; Lance Bass (1979- ), singer; Rory McIlroy (1989- ), golfer.

TODAY’S FACT: About 14.3 million Americans were members of a labor union in 2020.