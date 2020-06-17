× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Thursday, June 18

Today is the 170th day of 2020 and the 92nd day of spring.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1812, President James Madison signed a declaration of war against Great Britain.

In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte’s Imperial French army was defeated at the Battle of Waterloo after sustaining more than 25,000 casualties.

In 1940, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill gave his famous “This was their finest hour” speech before the House of Commons of the United Kingdom.

In 1948, Columbia Records revealed the new 12-inch, 33 1/3 revolutions-per-minute, long-playing record.

In 1983, astronaut Sally Ride became the first American woman in space.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: E.W. Scripps (1854-1926), publisher; Kay Kyser (1905-1985), bandleader; Sammy Cahn (1913-1993), songwriter; George Mikan (1924-2005), basketball player; Lou Brock (1939- ), baseball player; Roger Ebert (1942-2013), film critic; Paul McCartney (1942- ), musician/singer-songwriter; Isabella Rossellini (1952- ), actress/model; Angela Johnson (1961- ), author; Blake Shelton (1976- ), singer-songwriter.