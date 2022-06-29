 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Elko Daily Free Press is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Anthem Broadband

Datebook

  • 0

Thursday, June 30

Today is the 181st day of 2022 and the 10th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1934, the "Night of the Long Knives," a series of murders ordered by Adolf Hitler to eliminate his political rivals, began in Germany.

In 1936, Margaret Mitchell's "Gone With the Wind" was published.

In 1966, the National Organization for Women was formed.

In 1982, the proposed Equal Rights Amendment, designed to guarantee equal rights for women, failed when its ratification deadline passed.

In 2007, an SUV loaded with propane canisters was driven into the terminal entrance and caught fire in a terrorist attack at Glasgow airport in Scotland.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Czeslaw Milosz (1911-2004), poet/essayist; Lena Horne (1917-2010), singer; Paul Berg (1926- ), biochemist; Robert Ballard (1942- ), oceanographer; David Alan Grier (1956- ), actor; Vincent D'Onofrio (1959- ), actor; Mike Tyson (1966- ), boxer; Monica Potter (1971- ), actress; Matisyahu (1979- ), rapper; Lizzy Caplan (1982- ), actress; Michael Phelps (1985- ), Olympic swimmer.

People are also reading…

TODAY'S FACT: In 1953, the first Chevrolet Corvette was produced at the General Motors plant in Flint, Michigan.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1994, Tonya Harding was stripped of the national figure skating championship title and banned for life from the sport for planning an attack that injured rival skater Nancy Kerrigan.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body found in Las Vegas desert ID'd; Was a homicide victim

Clark County authorities say a body found in a desert area has been identified as a Las Vegas man who was a homicide victim. The Clark County coroner’s office says the body is that of 59-year-old Martin Lopez-Aguilar. The body was found last Sunday morning and police say it had signs of trauma. Las Vegas Metro Police say the man died at the scene, but the official cause and manner of death still are pending and the homicide investigation is ongoing.

Patient at Vegas hospital fatally stabs 1 person, wounds 2nd

Patient at Vegas hospital fatally stabs 1 person, wounds 2nd

Authorities say a knife-wielding psychiatric patient has fatally stabbed one man and wounded another inside a Las Vegas hospital. Metro Police say the stabbings occurred early Thursday in the psychiatric ward of University Medical Center. They say it’s an “isolated incident” and the hospital remains open. Police didn’t immediately identify the suspect except to say he’s in his 40s. They say he left his hospital room and fatally stabbed a male patient in another room for an unknown reason. The suspect then stabbed another male patient in a hallway and was later taken into custody in his room by correctional officers. Police say one man died from his injuries. The condition of the other victim hasn't been released yet.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News