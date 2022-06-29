Authorities say a knife-wielding psychiatric patient has fatally stabbed one man and wounded another inside a Las Vegas hospital. Metro Police say the stabbings occurred early Thursday in the psychiatric ward of University Medical Center. They say it’s an “isolated incident” and the hospital remains open. Police didn’t immediately identify the suspect except to say he’s in his 40s. They say he left his hospital room and fatally stabbed a male patient in another room for an unknown reason. The suspect then stabbed another male patient in a hallway and was later taken into custody in his room by correctional officers. Police say one man died from his injuries. The condition of the other victim hasn't been released yet.