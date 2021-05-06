Friday, May 7
Today is the 127th day of 2021 and the 49th day of spring.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1847, the American Medical Association was founded in Philadelphia.
In 1915, a German U-boat sank the RMS Lusitania, killing 1,198 off the coast of Ireland.
In 1945, Germany unconditionally surrendered and withdrew from World War II.
In 1998, Mercedes-Benz announced its $36 billion merger with the Chrysler Corporation.
In 2000, Vladimir Putin assumed the presidency in Russia’s first democratic change of office.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Robert Browning (1812-1889), poet/playwright; Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), composer; Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), composer; Gary Cooper (1901-1961), actor; Eva Peron (1919-1952), Argentine first lady/actress; Johnny Unitas (1933-2002), football player; Tim Russert (1950-2008), journalist; Breckin Meyer (1974- ), actor; Alex Smith (1984- ), football player; Aidy Bryant (1987- ), actress/comedian; Earl Thomas (1989- ), football player; Alexander Ludwig (1992- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: In 1977, Seattle Slew won the Kentucky Derby. The horse went on to win the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes, becoming the 10th horse to win the Triple Crown and the first to do so while undefeated.