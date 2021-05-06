Friday, May 7

Today is the 127th day of 2021 and the 49th day of spring.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1847, the American Medical Association was founded in Philadelphia.

In 1915, a German U-boat sank the RMS Lusitania, killing 1,198 off the coast of Ireland.

In 1945, Germany unconditionally surrendered and withdrew from World War II.

In 1998, Mercedes-Benz announced its $36 billion merger with the Chrysler Corporation.

In 2000, Vladimir Putin assumed the presidency in Russia’s first democratic change of office.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Robert Browning (1812-1889), poet/playwright; Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), composer; Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), composer; Gary Cooper (1901-1961), actor; Eva Peron (1919-1952), Argentine first lady/actress; Johnny Unitas (1933-2002), football player; Tim Russert (1950-2008), journalist; Breckin Meyer (1974- ), actor; Alex Smith (1984- ), football player; Aidy Bryant (1987- ), actress/comedian; Earl Thomas (1989- ), football player; Alexander Ludwig (1992- ), actor.