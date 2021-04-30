Saturday, May 1

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1840, the Penny Black, the world’s first adhesive postage stamp, was issued in Great Britain.

In 1866, racial violence broke out in Memphis, Tennessee; in a three-day span, 45 African-Americans were killed.

In 1898, the U.S. Navy, led by Commodore George Dewey, defeated the Spanish Pacific fleet at Manila Bay in the first battle of the Spanish-American War.

In 2011, President Barack Obama announced that U.S. forces had killed Osama bin Laden, mastermind of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, in a nighttime raid in Pakistan.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Martha “Calamity Jane” Burke (1852-1903), frontierswoman; Jack Paar (1918-2004), comedian/TV host; Joseph Heller (1923-1999), author/playwright; Scott Carpenter (1925-2013), astronaut; John Woo (1946- ), filmmaker; Tim McGraw (1967- ), singer-songwriter; Wes Anderson (1969- ), filmmaker; James Badge Dale (1978- ), actor; Wes Welker (1981- ), football player; Jamie Dornan (1982- ), actor.

TODAY’S FACT: Japan formally annexed Korea in 1910 and held possession of the former “Hermit Kingdom” until after World War II.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1991, Rickey Henderson of the Oakland Athletics stole his 939th base, setting a new major-league record. Later that evening, Texas Rangers pitcher Nolan Ryan threw his seventh career no-hitter, breaking his own record.

