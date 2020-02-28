Saturday, Feb. 29

Today is the 60th day of 2020 and the 71st day of winter.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1704, French and Native American forces attacked the English settlement at Deerfield, Massachusetts.

In 1940, Hattie McDaniel became the first African American to win an Academy Award for her performance as Mammy in “Gone With the Wind.”

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

In 1944, U.S. troops under Gen. Douglas MacArthur invaded the Admiralty Islands.

In 1960, an earthquake killed 12,000 in Agadir, Morocco.

In 2008, the U.K.’s Ministry of Defense announced that Prince Harry’s deployment with the British Army in Afghanistan would end immediately.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Gioachino Rossini (1792-1868), composer; Herman Hollerith (1860-1929), engineer; Jimmy Dorsey (1904-1957), composer/bandleader; Balthus (1908-2001), artist; Dinah Shore (1916-1994), singer/TV personality; Al Rosen (1924-2015), baseball player; Dennis Farina (1944-2013), actor; Ja Rule (1976- ), rapper.