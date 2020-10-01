Friday, Oct. 2

Today is the 276th day of 2020 and the 11th day of autumn.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1835, the Texas Revolution began as American settlers battled Mexican troops near the Guadalupe River.

In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson suffered a stroke that left him partially paralyzed.

In 1967, Thurgood Marshall was sworn in as the first black Supreme Court justice.

In 2002, the first two “Beltway sniper” attacks left one person dead in Montgomery County, Maryland.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Nat Turner (1800-1831), slave rebellion leader; Mohandas Gandhi (1869-1948), political/spiritual leader; Cordell Hull (1871-1955), statesman; Groucho Marx (1890-1977), comedian/actor; Bud Abbott (1895-1974), comedian/actor; Graham Greene (1904-1991), novelist; Rex Reed (1938- ), movie critic; Steve Sabol (1942-2012), director/producer; Don McLean (1945- ), singer-songwriter; Sting (1951- ), singer-songwriter; Kelly Ripa (1970- ), actress/TV personality.

TODAY’S FACT: After translating Leo Tolstoy’s “Letter to a Hindu,” Mohandas Gandhi began a regular correspondence with the novelist that lasted from October 1909 until Tolstoy’s death in November 1910.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 2005, the Arizona Cardinals beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-14 in Mexico City. It was the first regular-season NFL game to take place outside the United States.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0