Friday, Jan. 17

Today is the 17th day of 2020 and the 28th day of winter.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1773, Captain James Cook and his crew became the first to sail south of the Antarctic Circle.

In 1917, the United States purchased the Virgin Islands from Denmark for $25 million.

In 1946, the United Nations Security Council held its first session.

In 1991, a United States-led coalition’s planes struck targets in Kuwait and Iraq, launching the Persian Gulf War.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Benjamin Franklin (1706-1790), statesman/inventor/author; Al Capone (1899-1947), organized crime boss; Betty White (1922- ), actress; Eartha Kitt (1927-2008), actress/singer; James Earl Jones (1931- ), actor; Muhammad Ali (1942-2016), boxer; Andy Kaufman (1949-1984), actor/comedian; Steve Harvey (1957- ), comedian/actor; Jim Carrey (1962- ), actor; Sebastian Junger (1962- ), journalist/author; Michelle Obama (1964- ), U.S. first lady; Kid Rock (1971- ), singer-songwriter; Zooey Deschanel (1980- ), actress; Dwyane Wade (1982- ), basketball player; Calvin Harris (1984- ), singer-songwriter/producer.