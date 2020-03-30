Tuesday, March 31

Today is the 91st day of 2020 and the 13th day of spring.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1889, the Eiffel Tower was dedicated in a ceremony in Paris.

In 1930, the Motion Picture Production Code was adopted to regulate mature content in movies.

In 1968, President Lyndon Johnson declared a halt to bombing missions over North Vietnam and closed the televised speech with the announcement that he would not run for re-election.

In 1995, singer-songwriter Selena was murdered by the former president of her fan club.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Rene Descartes (1596-1650), philosopher/mathematician; Joseph Haydn (1732-1809), composer; Jack Johnson (1878-1946), boxer; Cesar Chavez (1927-1993), labor leader; Gordie Howe (1928-2016), hockey player; Liz Claiborne (1929-2007), fashion designer; Herb Alpert (1935- ), musician; Christopher Walken (1943- ), actor; Al Gore (1948- ), former U.S. vice president/senator; Rhea Perlman (1948- ), actress; Angus Young (1955- ), guitarist/songwriter; Ewan McGregor (1971- ), actor; Jessica Szohr (1985-), actress.

TODAY’S FACT: Gustave Eiffel designed the interior structure of New York’s Statue of Liberty.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1975, Hall of Fame basketball coach John Wooden announced his retirement during the postgame press conference after leading his UCLA Bruins to a 92-85 win over the Kentucky Wildcats and earning his NCAA-record 10th national title.

