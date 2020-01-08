Thursday, Jan. 9

Today is the ninth day of 2020 and the 20th day of winter.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1788, Connecticut ratified the U.S. Constitution and became the fifth U.S. state.

In 1861, Confederates fired upon the steamship Star of the West at the garrison of Fort Sumter, South Carolina, an incident many historians consider the “first shots of the American Civil War.”

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

In 1945, Gen. Douglas MacArthur and the American Sixth Army invaded the island of Luzon in the Philippines.

In 2015, the two perpetrators of the shooting at the offices of Charlie Hebdo in Paris two days earlier were killed by police after a hostage crisis.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Chic Young (1901-1973), cartoonist; Simone de Beauvoir (1908-1986), author; Richard Nixon (1913-1994), 37th U.S. president; Judith Krantz (1928- ), author; Bart Starr (1934-2019), football player; Bob Denver (1935-2005), actor; Joan Baez (1941- ), singer-songwriter; Jimmy Page (1944- ), musician; J.K. Simmons (1955- ), actor; Mark Martin (1959- ), NASCAR driver; Dave Matthews (1967- ), singer-songwriter; Sergio Garcia (1980- ), golfer; Catherine Middleton (1982- ), duchess of Cambridge.