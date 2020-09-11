× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Saturday, Sept. 12

Today is the 256th day of 2020 and the 85th day of summer.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1940, four teenagers discovered prehistoric paintings, estimated to be 15,000 to 17,000 years old, in a cave in Lascaux, France.

In 1953, Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts married Jaqueline Lee Bouvier in Newport, Rhode Island.

In 1992, Dr. Mae Carol Jemison, science mission specialist aboard the space shuttle Endeavour, became the first African American woman in space.

In 2011, the National September 11 Memorial opened to the public in New York City.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: H.L. Mencken (1880-1956), journalist/critic; Jesse Owens (1913-1980), Olympic athlete; Ian Holm (1931-2020), actor; George Jones (1931-2013), singer-songwriter; Barry White (1944-2003), singer-songwriter; Joe Pantoliano (1951- ), actor; Neil Peart (1952-2020), musician; Hans Zimmer (1957- ), composer; Ben Folds (1966- ), singer-songwriter/musician; Paul F. Tompkins (1968- ), actor/comedian; Paul Walker (1973-2013), actor; Yao Ming (1980- ), basketball player; Jennifer Hudson (1981- ), actress/singer; Andrew Luck (1989- ), football player.