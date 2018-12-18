Wednesday, Dec. 19
Today is the 353rd day of 2018 and the 89th day of autumn.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1777, the Continental Army under George Washington set up winter quarters in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania.
In 1932, the first BBC World Service radio broadcast aired, as “Empire Service.”
In 1998, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Bill Clinton.
In 2011, North Korea announced that dictator Kim Jong Il had died two days earlier.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Leonid Brezhnev (1906-1982), Soviet leader; Jean Genet (1910-1986), author; Edith Piaf (1915-1963), singer/actress; Al Kaline (1934- ), baseball player; Richard Leakey (1944- ), paleoanthropologist; Robert Urich (1946-2002), actor; Reggie White (1961-2004), football player; Criss Angel (1967- ), magician; Tyson Beckford (1970- ), model; Alyssa Milano (1972- ), actress; Warren Sapp (1972- ), football player; Jake Gyllenhaal (1980- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: The first American president to be impeached by the House of Representatives was Andrew Johnson in 1868.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1980, Brigham Young University’s football team, down 20 points with three minutes to play, staged an improbable comeback to defeat Southern Methodist University in the Holiday Bowl, 46-45.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.