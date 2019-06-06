Friday, June 7
Today is the 158th day of 2019 and the 80th day of spring.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1776, Richard Henry Lee proposed a resolution calling for a declaration of independence to the Continental Congress.
In 1929, Vatican City became a sovereign state.
In 1942, the Battle of Midway ended in an Allied victory.
In 1971, a U.S. Supreme Court ruling set the precedent that vulgar writing is protected under the First Amendment.
In 2006, Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, leader of al-Qaida in Iraq, was killed by a U.S. airstrike.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Paul Gauguin (1848-1903), painter; James Braddock (1905-1974), boxer; Jessica Tandy (1909-1994), actress; Gwendolyn Brooks (1917-2000), poet; Dean Martin (1917-1995), singer/actor; Tom Jones (1940- ), singer; Liam Neeson (1952- ), actor; Orhan Pamuk (1952- ), author; Prince (1958-2016), singer-songwriter/musician; Karl Urban (1972- ), actor; Allen Iverson (1975- ), basketball player; Bill Hader (1978- ), actor/comedian; Anna Kournikova (1981- ), tennis player; Michael Cera (1988- ), actor; Iggy Azalea (1990- ), rapper.
TODAY’S FACT: Pope Julius II hired the Swiss Guard to serve as his personal protection back in 1506.
The paid mercenary force has been protecting popes in Vatican City ever since.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1978, the Washington Bullets (now called Wizards) won the franchise’s first and only NBA championship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.