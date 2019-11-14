Friday, Nov. 15

Today is the 319th day of 2019 and the 54th day of autumn.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1920, the League of Nations held its first assembly in Geneva.

In 1939, President Franklin Roosevelt laid the cornerstone for the Jefferson Memorial during a ceremony in Washington, D.C.

In 1969, Vietnam anti-war demonstrations reached a peak when an estimated quarter- to half-million protesters marched peacefully in Washington, D.C.

In 2002, Hu Jintao took over leadership of China’s Communist Party, replacing Jiang Zemin.

In 2006, the international 24-hour news channel Al Jazeera English launched worldwide.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: William Herschel (1738-1822), astronomer; Felix Frankfurter (1882-1965), U.S. Supreme Court justice; Marianne Moore (1887-1972), poet; Georgia O’Keeffe (1887-1986), artist; Ed Asner (1929- ), actor; Petula Clark (1932- ), singer; Sam Waterston (1940- ), actor; Daniel Barenboim (1942- ), pianist/conductor; Randy Savage (1952-2011), wrestler; Jonny Lee Miller (1972- ), actor; Shailene Woodley (1991- ), actress; Karl-Anthony Towns (1995- ), basketball player.