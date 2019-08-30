Saturday, Aug. 31
Today is the 243rd day of 2019 and the 72nd day of summer.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1888, the body of the first victim of London serial killer Jack the Ripper was found.
In 1935, President Franklin Roosevelt signed the Neutrality Act.
In 1954, Hurricane Carol made landfall over Long Island and Connecticut and soon became one of the most destructive hurricanes to hit New England.
In 1997, Diana, Princess of Wales, was killed in a car accident in Paris.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Maria Montessori (1870-1952), physician/educator; William Saroyan (1908-1981), playwright; Buddy Hackett (1924-2003), comedian/actor; James Coburn (1928-2002), actor; Frank Robinson (1935- ), baseball player/manager; Van Morrison (1945- ), singer-songwriter; Itzhak Perlman (1945- ), violinist; Tom Coughlin (1946- ), football executive; Richard Gere (1949- ), actor; Debbie Gibson (1970- ), singer-songwriter; Chris Tucker (1971- ), actor; Larry Fitzgerald (1983- ), football player.
TODAY’S FACT: The last original episode of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” aired on this day in 2001.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1990, Ken Griffey and Ken Griffey Jr., playing for the Seattle Mariners, became the first father-son duo to be in the same Major League Baseball lineup.
