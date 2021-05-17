Tuesday, May 18

Today is the 138th day of 2021 and the 60th day of spring.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1917, the United States passed the Selective Service Act, a conscription law requiring registration of all men ages 21 to 30 who were not already in the military.

In 1974, India successfully tested its first nuclear weapon.

In 1980, Mount St. Helens erupted in Washington state.

In 1998, the U.S. Department of Justice and the attorneys general of 20 states filed an antitrust case against Microsoft.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Frank Capra (1897-1991), filmmaker; Perry Como (1912-2001), singer; Margot Fonteyn (1919-1991), ballet dancer; Pope John Paul II (1920-2005), Roman Catholic leader; Brooks Robinson (1937- ), baseball player; Reggie Jackson (1946- ), baseball player; George Strait (1952- ), singer/guitarist; Chow Yun-Fat (1955- ), actor; Yannick Noah (1960- ), tennis player; Tina Fey (1970- ), actress/comedian; Jack Johnson (1975- ), singer-songwriter.